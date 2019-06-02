Services
Robert R. Jutz Notice
Jutz, Robert R. Entered Eternal Life on May 27, 2019 at the age of 79. Loving husband to Clarice for 54 years. Beloved father to Richard and Philip (Nicole). Further survived by his sister-in-law Kathleen Jutz, other relatives and friends. Bob was the very proud owner/operator of Bob's Maytag Central Service for 41 years with his wife, Clarice, by his side. Private services will be held at a later date. If so desired, a donation can be made in Bob's name to or a .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 2, 2019
