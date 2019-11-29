|
Robert R. "Bob" Markowiak Sr.
Milwaukee - Robert R. "Bob" Markowiak Sr.
May 21, 1940-November 26, 2019. Bob went home to Jesus holding his wife's hand and surrounded by the love of his children. He was the cherished and devoted husband and best friend of Sharon "Sherry" (nee Ewig) for 58 years. Generous, loving and proud Dad to Bob Jr. (Charlene), Julie (Greg) Modlinski and Shelley (Dan) Sukenik. He was blessed with 10 grandchildren, Alexandra Makal, Kaitlyn (Kyle) Habas, Beth Makal (Justin Walker), Bob Modlinski, Erik Markowiak, Joe Makal, Bill Modlinski, Lauren (Nick) Sollazo, Lee Ann Modlinski and Katherine Sukenik. Great Grandpa to Isla and Nash Habas and Madeline and Ava Sollazo. Bob was the youngest and last surviving child of the late Michael and Anna (nee Krawczyk) Markowiak. His wish to leave this world in the same home in which he was born has been fulfilled. Dear Brother-in-law of Helen Markowiak, Karen Markowiak, Grace Angyan, Jerry (Mary) Ewig, Dave (Nancy) Ewig, Connie (the late Irv) Wells, Bonnie (Jim Lopata) and Cindy (Paul) Anton. He will be lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews and a host of wonderful and caring friends. Waiting for him in heaven are his beloved parents, sisters Dorothy (Irv) Piczkowski, Sylvia (Jim) Holzem, Delores (Len) Taylor and brothers Erv (Martha), Ray and Gene.
Bob was happiest when he was with his family. He was a loving and devoted Dad and a true gentleman. He was especially close to his brothers Ray and Gene. There are many family stories about their epic shenanigans. Bob loved cars and owned many classics over the years. His cars were never (and I mean never) dirty. In his younger years he was an avid boater and enjoyed driving his Harley. His yard was so beautiful strangers would stop by thinking it was a park. He was an employee of GE Medical Systems for 27 years. Bob and Sherry were able to enjoy 20 years of retirement together "joined at the hip".
Special thanks to Dr. Rubina Qamar and her staff and to Aurora Hospice, especially Terri and Jill who supported us through Bob's final days.
Visitation will be held at Max A. Sass & Sons-Greenridge Chapel on Sunday, December 1 from 4-7PM. Prayer Service at 7PM. An additional brief viewing at the Funeral Home on Monday, December 2 from 9-9:30AM. Procession at 9:45AM to BASILICA OF ST. JOSAPHAT (2333 S. 6th St., Milwaukee) where the Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30AM. Interment at St. Adalbert Cemetery to follow.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019