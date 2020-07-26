Robert R. RamosMilwaukee - Born to the parents of Elionay and Lorretta (nee Benzing) Ramos. Passed away peacefully on July 22, 2020 at the age of 55. He was a beloved husband of Barbara and father of Drewsona Ramos. Brother to Judy (nee Ramos) Larrabee, the late Douglas Ramos, Elionay J. Ramos, Brian A. Ramos, Hector Ramos and Adrian Ramos. Robert is survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews who loved him dearly. Robert earned a degree in Horticulture and was an avid fisherman who loved the outdoors. He was a most kind and generous person and will be sincerely missed by all who knew him. Due to COVID 19, the family will be having private services.