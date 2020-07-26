1/
Robert R. Ramos
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert R. Ramos

Milwaukee - Born to the parents of Elionay and Lorretta (nee Benzing) Ramos. Passed away peacefully on July 22, 2020 at the age of 55. He was a beloved husband of Barbara and father of Drewsona Ramos. Brother to Judy (nee Ramos) Larrabee, the late Douglas Ramos, Elionay J. Ramos, Brian A. Ramos, Hector Ramos and Adrian Ramos. Robert is survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews who loved him dearly. Robert earned a degree in Horticulture and was an avid fisherman who loved the outdoors. He was a most kind and generous person and will be sincerely missed by all who knew him. Due to COVID 19, the family will be having private services.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
4147620154
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved