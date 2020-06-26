Robert R. Slater
Whitefish Bay - Age 85, Whitefish Bay WI passed into the nearer presence of Christ on Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020. He was born in Evanston, IL to Maida R. and Drennan J. Slater on August 10, 1934.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Lyn; his children: Penny (Chuck) Cruse; Dr. Bob (Mary) Slater; John "Chip" (Robyn) Slater; his grandchildren: Jay (Jess) Bitter; Abigail (Ricky) Lupp; Jamie (Matt) Reed; John Slater; Jack Slater; and great-grandson, Zachary Bitter. He also is survived by his sister, Leslie McLean.
"Drive, Desire and Determination" was Bob's life code. He was an American patriot. He lived with purpose based on self-sacrifice, love, laughter, as well as service to God, family, Dartmouth, the U.S. Army, Baird, and many charitable organizations. His family and home centered his life. He was an understanding and always available friend generously giving of his time and talent and treasure.
Devoted to his business career, Bob took pride in his diligent work of researching and recommending stocks. He loved to talk about investing and always was happy to educate people about stocks, anchored by his "Memo 10" monthly investment letter. His license plate was Memo 10.
Being with people brought him great joy as he brought joy to them with his cheerful sense of humor. His love of horses was spurred by summer camps at Culver Military Academy. Bob enjoyed history and travel, and his bright blue eyes lit up at the sight of mountain views. He liked tennis, paddle tennis, golf, crew, an occasional game of pool, the Packers, Brewers, and Bucks, gin rummy, some bridge, and having ice cream for dessert. Other fun features of Bob's life were social events, Sunday church, musicals, Neil Diamond, Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair, trips to Long Lake. He loyally cheered on family in sports - beside calm waters for crew, football and lacrosse fields, the Town Club courts or a hockey rink. He really enjoyed Dartmouth Homecoming football weekends and class reunions.
Highlights of Bob's life include: Dartmouth College - crew team captain, Class of '56 officer, yearly fund raiser; US Army Fort Ord, California; Baird - Senior Vice President, Private Wealth Management; Kidder Peabody - Investment Counselor (Chicago), Branch Manager (Milwaukee); long time member of The Town Club; New Day Club member; Rotary Club of Milwaukee member; St. Christopher's Episcopal Church Vestry member; St. John's on the Lake Board President; Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin Board member; Douglas McKee Christmas Club delivery volunteer; Milwaukee Tennis Classic honorary co-chairman; Aurora Psychiatric Hospital & Kradwell School capital campaign leader; Dartmouth Alumni Council representative.
A private service will be held for immediate family members in early July. Later this year a Celebration of Life memorial will be held on a date to be determined.
Donations in Bob's memory may be made to a charity of your choice.
Whitefish Bay - Age 85, Whitefish Bay WI passed into the nearer presence of Christ on Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020. He was born in Evanston, IL to Maida R. and Drennan J. Slater on August 10, 1934.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Lyn; his children: Penny (Chuck) Cruse; Dr. Bob (Mary) Slater; John "Chip" (Robyn) Slater; his grandchildren: Jay (Jess) Bitter; Abigail (Ricky) Lupp; Jamie (Matt) Reed; John Slater; Jack Slater; and great-grandson, Zachary Bitter. He also is survived by his sister, Leslie McLean.
"Drive, Desire and Determination" was Bob's life code. He was an American patriot. He lived with purpose based on self-sacrifice, love, laughter, as well as service to God, family, Dartmouth, the U.S. Army, Baird, and many charitable organizations. His family and home centered his life. He was an understanding and always available friend generously giving of his time and talent and treasure.
Devoted to his business career, Bob took pride in his diligent work of researching and recommending stocks. He loved to talk about investing and always was happy to educate people about stocks, anchored by his "Memo 10" monthly investment letter. His license plate was Memo 10.
Being with people brought him great joy as he brought joy to them with his cheerful sense of humor. His love of horses was spurred by summer camps at Culver Military Academy. Bob enjoyed history and travel, and his bright blue eyes lit up at the sight of mountain views. He liked tennis, paddle tennis, golf, crew, an occasional game of pool, the Packers, Brewers, and Bucks, gin rummy, some bridge, and having ice cream for dessert. Other fun features of Bob's life were social events, Sunday church, musicals, Neil Diamond, Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair, trips to Long Lake. He loyally cheered on family in sports - beside calm waters for crew, football and lacrosse fields, the Town Club courts or a hockey rink. He really enjoyed Dartmouth Homecoming football weekends and class reunions.
Highlights of Bob's life include: Dartmouth College - crew team captain, Class of '56 officer, yearly fund raiser; US Army Fort Ord, California; Baird - Senior Vice President, Private Wealth Management; Kidder Peabody - Investment Counselor (Chicago), Branch Manager (Milwaukee); long time member of The Town Club; New Day Club member; Rotary Club of Milwaukee member; St. Christopher's Episcopal Church Vestry member; St. John's on the Lake Board President; Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin Board member; Douglas McKee Christmas Club delivery volunteer; Milwaukee Tennis Classic honorary co-chairman; Aurora Psychiatric Hospital & Kradwell School capital campaign leader; Dartmouth Alumni Council representative.
A private service will be held for immediate family members in early July. Later this year a Celebration of Life memorial will be held on a date to be determined.
Donations in Bob's memory may be made to a charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.