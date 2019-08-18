|
|
Stockinger, Robert R. "Bob" Passed into Eternal Life and reunited with his parents on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Age 73. Beloved step-son of Deanna Stockinger. Dear brother of Michael (the late Hazel) Stockinger, Kathleen (Tim) Baranzyk, Barbara Jeanne Brodhagen and step-brother of Linda (Tom) Fleissner, Ellen (Greg) Francis and Suzanne (Mike) Peyer. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home Monday, August 19 from 5 PM to 6:45 PM. Funeral Service at 7 PM. Private interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to National Multiple Sclerosis Society Wisconsin Chapter 1120 James Dr. Hartland WI 53029 or Greendale Veteran Memorial 6351 Grange Ave . Greendale, WI 53129. Bob was a member of American Legion Post 416 Greendale and . Bob was a past volunteer at the VA Zablocki Medical Center.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019