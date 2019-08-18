Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Stockinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert R. "Bob" Stockinger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert R. "Bob" Stockinger Notice
Stockinger, Robert R. "Bob" Passed into Eternal Life and reunited with his parents on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Age 73. Beloved step-son of Deanna Stockinger. Dear brother of Michael (the late Hazel) Stockinger, Kathleen (Tim) Baranzyk, Barbara Jeanne Brodhagen and step-brother of Linda (Tom) Fleissner, Ellen (Greg) Francis and Suzanne (Mike) Peyer. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home Monday, August 19 from 5 PM to 6:45 PM. Funeral Service at 7 PM. Private interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to National Multiple Sclerosis Society Wisconsin Chapter 1120 James Dr. Hartland WI 53029 or Greendale Veteran Memorial 6351 Grange Ave . Greendale, WI 53129. Bob was a member of American Legion Post 416 Greendale and . Bob was a past volunteer at the VA Zablocki Medical Center.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now
jsonline