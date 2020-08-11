1/1
Robert R. "Windy" Wendorf
Robert R. "Windy" Wendorf

Hales Corners - Born to Eternal Life August 2, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of the late Agnes "Bobbi" Wendorf. Loving dad of Deborah E. Wendorf, Robert S. (Edith) Wendorf and Dawn M. (John) Arns. Dear grandpa of Joshua D. (Trisha) Wendorf, Heidi L. DuVall, the late Ashley L. Arns, Zachary D. (Christine) Arns, Jennifer R. Wendorf, Alexandra E. Arns and adopted grandson Jack Forsyth. Great grandpa of Dakota L. DuVall, Austin E. DuVall, step grandchildren James P. DuVall Jr. and Anthony E. DuVall.

Windy was a member of Pheasants Forever and Ducks Unlimited for many years, was a staunch supporter of the NRA, and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Of great enjoyment, was traveling, socializing with friends and spending time at their cabin on Lake Puckaway with family and friends boating and teaching his grandchildren to swim and fish. He was well known by special friends at Lake Puckaway as "Bingo Bob" as he was the caller extraordinaire at the yearly gathering of high stakes bingo! Also of great pleasure was his yearly Canadian fishing trips with friends and grandsons. World and local history was another great interest and there were numerous family trips to virtually every historical site in the State of Wisconsin to teach his children the value of history and heritage.

According to Robert's wishes his cremated remains will be scattered at Lake Puckaway by his family following a private service at a later date. A Celebration of Life luncheon will be held at the Open Flame Restaurant (5081 S. 108th St. Greenfield, WI) on August 22, 2020 at 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 11 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Open Flame Restaurant
Funeral services provided by
Max A. Sass Funeral Home - South Milwaukee - South Shore Chapel
1314 Manitoba Avenue
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 304-5745
