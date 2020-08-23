1/
Robert Raymond Lee
Robert Raymond Lee

West Allis - Passed away at home, where he wanted to be with his wife by his side, Saturday, August 15, 2020. Age 70 years. Survived by his wife of 50 years Christine (nee Ramthun); his two daughters, Erin Lee and Heather Lee; his granddaughter, Rhaeanne Lee; and his stepsister/sister-in-law, Cathleen Ramthun. Also survived by other relatives and great friends. Robert served in the US Air Force, worked as a machinist, a salesman, and published the Bingo Bugle for 25 years. Robert had a great sense of humor, was proudly and fiercely liberal, strongly opinionated, and absolutely the best person to have around when you needed help or an honest answer. Visitation Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis, 3 PM to 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Arthritis Foundation or Gilda's Club - Madison appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis
Funeral services provided by
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
