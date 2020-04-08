Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 282-6080
Greenfield - Born on November 26, 1952, Robert entered into Eternal Life on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Beloved husband of 45 years to Donna (nee Janssen). Cherished father of Eric (Andrea) and Christopher Roeder. Proud grandpa of Claudia and Donovan Roeder. Brother in Law of Dan (Laurie) Janssen. Cousin of Holly Bradley. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Robert greatly enjoyed golfing with his sons and watching sports. Two of his favorite things were cooking for his family and traveling.

Robert's family will be hosting a Memorial Service in the near future at Crossroads Community Church in New Berlin.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
