Services
Randle–Dable Funeral Home
1110 South Grand Avenue
Waukesha, WI 53186
(262) 547-4035
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Rolli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert "Bob" Rolli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert "Bob" Rolli Notice
Robert "Bob" Rolli

Waukesha, WI - Age 72, passed to the other side on October 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Edee (Deakin) Rolli. Cherished Dad of Noelle (Kurt) Cychosz and Michelle (Bob) Watson. Dearest Pop-Pop of Robbie (Sara) and Ricky Watson and Tori and Jessica Cychosz. Preceded in death by parents Don and June Rolli and brother John Rolli. Survived by sister Julie (Tim) Dunn and brothers Eric (Alison) Rolli and Al (Becky) Rolli. Further survived by aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Graduate of Nathan Hale High School, West Allis and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Retiree from MGIC, Milwaukee. The family would like to thank the Caregivers and Staff of Brookdale Brookfield Capitol Drive, Allay Hospice, Bluestone Physicians Service, and ProHealth Home Care for their many years of compassionate care. Visitation will be held at Southminster Presbyterian Church, 200 Richard Street Waukesha WI on Fri., Nov. 1st from 10:30 AM until the time of the Memorial Service at 11:30 AM. Interment at Highland Memorial Park, 148745 W Greenfield Ave. New Berlin at 3 PM.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline