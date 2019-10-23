|
Robert "Bob" Rolli
Waukesha, WI - Age 72, passed to the other side on October 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Edee (Deakin) Rolli. Cherished Dad of Noelle (Kurt) Cychosz and Michelle (Bob) Watson. Dearest Pop-Pop of Robbie (Sara) and Ricky Watson and Tori and Jessica Cychosz. Preceded in death by parents Don and June Rolli and brother John Rolli. Survived by sister Julie (Tim) Dunn and brothers Eric (Alison) Rolli and Al (Becky) Rolli. Further survived by aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Graduate of Nathan Hale High School, West Allis and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Retiree from MGIC, Milwaukee. The family would like to thank the Caregivers and Staff of Brookdale Brookfield Capitol Drive, Allay Hospice, Bluestone Physicians Service, and ProHealth Home Care for their many years of compassionate care. Visitation will be held at Southminster Presbyterian Church, 200 Richard Street Waukesha WI on Fri., Nov. 1st from 10:30 AM until the time of the Memorial Service at 11:30 AM. Interment at Highland Memorial Park, 148745 W Greenfield Ave. New Berlin at 3 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019