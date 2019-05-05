Services
Robert S. Dlobik

Robert S. Dlobik Notice
Dlobik, Robert S. Passed peacefully at home April 30, 2019 at age 86. Born to Helen (nee Osiwalla) and Rudy Dlobik July 14, 1932. Preceded in death by the love of his life wife Irene (nee Ellis), daughter Lynn, granddaughter Samantha and brother Rudy. Loving father of Chris (Mike) Sette, Jean (Allen) Keckeisen, Jim (Theresa), Don, Dave (Lisa), John (Deb) and Jane (Dan) Bagin. Grandfather of 18 and great grandfather of 29. Dear brother of Ronnie (Judy) and Marlene (the late Howard) Bacon. Further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, May 10 at the funeral home from 3PM until time of Memorial Service at 6PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 5, 2019
