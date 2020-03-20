|
Robert S. Donnelly
Milwaukee - Reunited with his beloved son, Shawn on March 17, 2020 at the age of 68. Loving husband of Kathleen Ryser-Donnelly. Dear brother of John Jr. (Elizabeth Upton), Nancy (Richard Leonard), Patricia (Devah Defusco) and Shelia (Roland Hancock) Donnelly and the late Mary Joyce (David) Mullroy. Robert is survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was very involved with AA, was a very supportive friend to many and was a very spiritual being. Robert loved videography and had a contagious sense of humor. Funeral Services to be held at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020