Robert S. "Bobby" Scheldroup
Robert S. "Bobby" Scheldroup

Hales Corners - Passed away peacefully in the presence of family on November 27, 2020, age 62 years. Preceded in death by father Roger A. Scheldroup. Survived by loving mother Patricia I. Scheldroup of Glendale, WI. Devoted husband to Denise Kowalski. Proud and caring father of Sara Scheldroup. Loyal brother to sisters Suzanne Scheldroup of Minocqua, WI, Cathy Trimborn (Richard) of Glendale, WI, and brothers Jon P. Scheldroup (Catherine) of Milwaukee, WI, and Steven Scheldroup (Carrie) of Glendale, WI. Nephew to Kevin Payton of Minneapolis, MN, Timothy Payton (Mary) of Oconomowoc, WI, Richard Scheldroup (Karen) of Hayward, WI, and Jon W. Scheldroup (Judy) of Lake Nebagamon, WI. Dedicated uncle to 8 nephews, 6 nieces, and 2 great nephews. Further survived by close cousins, cherished friends, and all others blessed by his smile, his laughter, and by his life.

After serving in the United States Navy and graduating from the University of Wisconsin, Bob was employed by the state of Wisconsin Bureau of Apprenticeship Standards where he was a respected and influential 28-year member of The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development. Born in Superior, WI, Bob resided in Hales Corners,WI and shared a home with his wife and daughter. He enjoyed spending time at the family cabin in Lake Nebagamon, WI. Bob had limitless love in his heart for golf, hunting, snowmobiling, working in his yard, reading newspapers and magazines, watching his nieces and nephews excel in Nicolet High School athletics, and following his beloved Packers, Brewers, Bucks, Admirals, and Badgers. Bob will be missed greatly by his family and friends.

Visitation Saturday, December 12, from 4-6 PM at the Schramka-Borgwardt Funeral Home, 11030 W. Forest Home Ave., Hales Corners, followed by a Funeral Service at 6 PM. Memorials to the UW-Superior Alumni Assoc. or the Froedtert Hospital Cancer Care Center would be appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 1 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
12
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Borgwardt Funeral Homes
DEC
12
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Borgwardt Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Borgwardt Funeral Homes
11030 West Forest Home Avenue
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-6060
