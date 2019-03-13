|
Zarling, Robert S. Robert S. Zarling, passed away on March 5, 2019 at South Padre Island, Texas. Bob worked at Regal Ware, where he was the Senior Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing for 35 years. Bob is survived by his wife Charlene, his children; Jill (Frank) Weis, Joy (Bryan) Breese-Holz and Joel (Barb), his 6 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday March 16 at St. John's Lutheran Church (809 S 6th Ave West Bend, WI 53095). Visitation will be at the church on Saturday from 9:30 am until time of service. Interment will be at Washington County Memorial Park with full Military Honors. Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is Assisting The family (262)338-2050 www.phillipfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019