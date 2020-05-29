Robert "Bob" Saliger
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob" Saliger

Friendship - Robert "Bob" Saliger, age 84, of Friendship, WI (formerly of New Berlin) passed away May 27, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Colette, his children, Kari, Kurt, Kathy, Kim and 6 grandchildren. Memorials are pending due to COVID concerns. Please share your memories @ www.roseberrys.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roseberry's Funeral Home & Crematory
512 Main St
Friendship, WI 53934
(608) 339-3551
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved