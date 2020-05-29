Robert "Bob" Saliger
Friendship - Robert "Bob" Saliger, age 84, of Friendship, WI (formerly of New Berlin) passed away May 27, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Colette, his children, Kari, Kurt, Kathy, Kim and 6 grandchildren. Memorials are pending due to COVID concerns. Please share your memories @ www.roseberrys.com
Friendship - Robert "Bob" Saliger, age 84, of Friendship, WI (formerly of New Berlin) passed away May 27, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Colette, his children, Kari, Kurt, Kathy, Kim and 6 grandchildren. Memorials are pending due to COVID concerns. Please share your memories @ www.roseberrys.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 29 to May 30, 2020.