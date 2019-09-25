Services
Loving husband of Bonnie (nee Dillon) for 59 years. Loving father of Therese (Eric), Michael (Lori) and Patrick (Amy). Grandfather of Casey (Caroline) Schiek, Caitlyn Schiek, Tatum Schiek, Madeline Stupinski and Michael Stupinski. Great-Grandfather of Elizabeth Collette Schiek. Brother of Karen (James) Cramer. Brother-in-law of Gordon Dillon, Charlotte and Bob Miller, Terry and Marie Dillon, Virginia and Robert Biebel.

Predeceased by his parents Elmer and Magdaline Schiek, brothers Terry and Thomas Schiek, brother-in-law Richard Dillon, nephews Ryan Dillon and David Miller.

Bob operated Schieks & Sons Standard Oil Service for 50 years, located on the corner of Forest Home and Grange.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the MACC Fund or St. Marys Endowment Fund appreciated.

"I have a foursome"

Tom Taschwer

Jerry Kolba

James Taylor

Bob Schiek

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sept. 25 to Sept. 29, 2019
