Services
Mealy Funeral Home
225 West Main Street
Waterford, WI 53185
(262) 534-2233
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Christ Lutheran Church
S89W22970 Maple Avenue
Big Bend, WI
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
S89W22970 Maple Avenue
Big Bend, WI
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:30 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
S89W22970 Maple Avenue
Big Bend, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Schoof
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Schoof


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Schoof Notice
Robert Schoof

Waterford - Schoof, Robert F. age 92, of Waterford, passed peacefully at home with loving family at his side on February 23, 2020. Robert was born in Milwaukee March 30, 1927 to Robert R. and Pauline (nee. Perillon) Schoof.

Survived by four children, Fred (Suzanne), Linda (Tom) Konitzer Jr., Richard "Dick" (Michelle) and Roger (Kathy) Schoof; grandchildren, Nichole, William, Tanya, Elizabeth, Rebecca, Joshua, Jon, Tiffany, Brianna and Kadie; twenty-two great grandchildren; one sister, Marion Bezold, along with brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Preceded in death by his parents, wife Clara, brother Walter, and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Visitation will be held Thursday evening February 27, 2020 at Christ Lutheran Church, S89W22970 Maple Avenue, Big Bend, WI 53103 from 4:00-6:00 PM. Visitation will ALSO be held Friday morning, February 28, 2020 from 9:00-10:30 AM in CHURCH with services beginning at 10:30 AM on Friday with burial at Caldwell Cemetery to follow.

In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy, memorials are suggested to Christ Lutheran Church or Door County Land Trust or .

Mealy Funeral Home

Waterford, Wisconsin

262-534-2233

www.mealyfuneralhome.com



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline