Robert Schoof
Waterford - Schoof, Robert F. age 92, of Waterford, passed peacefully at home with loving family at his side on February 23, 2020. Robert was born in Milwaukee March 30, 1927 to Robert R. and Pauline (nee. Perillon) Schoof.
Survived by four children, Fred (Suzanne), Linda (Tom) Konitzer Jr., Richard "Dick" (Michelle) and Roger (Kathy) Schoof; grandchildren, Nichole, William, Tanya, Elizabeth, Rebecca, Joshua, Jon, Tiffany, Brianna and Kadie; twenty-two great grandchildren; one sister, Marion Bezold, along with brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Preceded in death by his parents, wife Clara, brother Walter, and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Visitation will be held Thursday evening February 27, 2020 at Christ Lutheran Church, S89W22970 Maple Avenue, Big Bend, WI 53103 from 4:00-6:00 PM. Visitation will ALSO be held Friday morning, February 28, 2020 from 9:00-10:30 AM in CHURCH with services beginning at 10:30 AM on Friday with burial at Caldwell Cemetery to follow.
In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy, memorials are suggested to Christ Lutheran Church or Door County Land Trust or .
Mealy Funeral Home
Waterford, Wisconsin
262-534-2233
www.mealyfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020