Poe, Robert Scott Went home to Heaven to be with the Lord on a beautiful Easter Sunday, after a brave battle with a serious injury. Beloved son of Dorothy and the late Vance Poe. Loving brother of Suzanne (Thomas) Flesch, Brenda Lenzen and Christine (Armen) Hadjinian. Also survived by a nephew, nieces, other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, May 11 at MT. OLIVE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5327 W. Washington Blvd., Milwaukee from 10:00 AM until time of service at 11:00 AM. Private interment at Wauwatosa Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 5, 2019