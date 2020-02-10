Services
Milwaukee - Age 93. At peace February 8, 2020. Preceded in death by his wife Lilah. Loving father of Karen Wittak, Debra (Guy) Gullikson, Philip, and Steven. Blessed with 6 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Retired longtime employee of Sunbeam Appliance Company. Memorial Service at Grace Bible Church, 2643 S. 117th Street, West Allis, WI 53227 is pending. If desired, memorials to WVCY Ministries appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020
