Robert Sprinkman
West Bend - Robert "Bob" Sprinkman of West Bend passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton, WI with his wife of 58 years at his side.
Known by everyone he met as simply "a great guy", Bob was born on May 11th, 1940 in Milwaukee and raised in West Bend by Walter and Joan (Vanderheyden) Sprinkman. He graduated from West Bend High School in 1958 and shortly thereafter met his future wife Donna (Martin). They were married on June 16th, 1962 at St. Jude Catholic Church in Wauwatosa, WI.
After high school, Bob went to work with his father at W.M. Sprinkman Corporation where he was incredibly dedicated for 55 years and retired in 2015. He was well-respected for his passion and work ethic in all the industries served by W.M. Sprinkman.
His hobbies included sailing, fishing and service. He was involved at multiple churches, schools and associations, such as St. Peter Catholic Church, Cedar Lake Yacht Club, Cedar Lake Conservation Foundation and Food Industry Supplier Association, to name a few.
Bob is survived by his wife Donna, and his children: Chad Sprinkman, Ginny (John) McGowan and Brian (Jen) Sprinkman. Also survived by six grandchildren: Drake, Annie and Charlie Sprinkman; Austin Conner; and Sarah and Kate Sprinkman. He is further survived by his sisters, Kaye Lillesand and Victoria (David) Gess, and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Wally, his granddaughter Abbey Conner and nephew Jeff Lillesand.
A visitation will be held on Friday, March 13th at Phillip Funeral Home Chapel from 4:30 - 7PM (1420 W. Paradise Dr. West Bend, WI 53095). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 14th at St. Peter Catholic Church at 10:00AM (208 E. Washington St., Slinger, WI. 53086).
Memorials are appreciated to St. Peter Catholic Church and the Cedar Lake Conservation Foundation (PO Box 347, West Bend, WI 53095).
Special thanks to the wonderful ICU staff at the Aurora Medical Center in Grafton, WI
Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family
(262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020