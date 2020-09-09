1/1
Robert S.r. "Bob" Smith
{ "" }
Robert S.R. Smith "Bob"

Waukesha - Monday, September 7, 2020. Age 89. Beloved husband for 67 years of Mary Louise (nee Schmidt). Dear father of Lisa (Mike) Quesnell and Susan (Gil) Mikula. Loving grandfather of Alex (Danielle) McClain and Chris McClain. Dear brother of Renee (the late Bob) Plourd and the late Bruce (Darlene) Smith. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 1:00pm until time of Memorial Service at 2:00pm at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 10121 W. North Avenue in Wauwatosa. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Stars and Stripes Honor Flight, Rolling Thunder-Wisconsin Chapter #2 or H.A.W.S appreciated. Special thanks to Dr. Mark Horneffer and Horizon Hospice and Home Instead for their compassion and care.

Bob was a proud veteran of the US Navy serving during the Korean War as a Navy Corpsman assigned to the Marines. He retired from Wisconsin Electric as Construction Superintendent and later worked for 18 years at Nitz Hardware in Brookfield. Fiercely patriotic, he also served as an honorary member of Rolling Thunder, a group dedicated to remembering POW/MIA's. In the month of his 90th birthday in June of 2021, there will be a Celebration of Life for Bob held by his family.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
(414) 774-5010
