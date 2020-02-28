Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Stengel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Stengel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Stengel Notice
Robert Stengel

New Berlin - Age 90. Passed away peacefully on February 27, 2020. Loving husband of Florence (nee Miller) for 70 + years. Beloved father of Robert J. (the late Debra), Donna (Chuck) Cherney, Cindy (Joseph) Ulrich, Jack (Barbara) and Richard. Blessed with 8 grandchildren, 4 great-grandsons and 1 great-granddaughter. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation at Hartson Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 3rd from 10:30 AM until the time of the service at 12:30 PM. Entombment: Forest Home Cemetery. If desired, memorials to the appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline