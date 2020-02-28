|
|
Robert Stengel
New Berlin - Age 90. Passed away peacefully on February 27, 2020. Loving husband of Florence (nee Miller) for 70 + years. Beloved father of Robert J. (the late Debra), Donna (Chuck) Cherney, Cindy (Joseph) Ulrich, Jack (Barbara) and Richard. Blessed with 8 grandchildren, 4 great-grandsons and 1 great-granddaughter. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation at Hartson Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 3rd from 10:30 AM until the time of the service at 12:30 PM. Entombment: Forest Home Cemetery. If desired, memorials to the appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020