Greenfield - Robert (Rob) Steven Melk born May 12th, 1962 passed away peacefully on June 1st, 2020. Rob was preceded in death by his father Lawrence (Bud) Melk. Rob is survived by his mother Barbara Melk (Konzal), sister Susan Parish (Melk), brother-in-law Michael Parish, his niece Angela Parish and nephews Joseph and Bradley Parish. Rob will be remembered by his loved ones for his contagious laugh, his love of cars and joy for watching the Brewers and Packers.






