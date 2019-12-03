Services
Mealy Funeral Home
225 West Main Street
Waterford, WI 53185
(262) 534-2233
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
305 South First Street
Waterford, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
305 South First Street
Waterford, WI
View Map
Burial
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Sepulcher Cemetery (please meet in the chapel)
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Sukkert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Sukkert


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Sukkert Notice
Robert Sukkert

Waterford - Sukkert, Robert age 92, passed away November 24, 2019 at Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee.

Visitation will be held on Thursday December 5, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:45 AM with Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 12:00 Noon at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 South First Street, Waterford, WI 53185. Burial at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery on Friday December 6, 2019 at 10:00 AM, please meet in the chapel.

In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy memorials are suggested to St. Thomas Church.

Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford, Wisconsin, 262-534-2233, www.mealyfuneralhome.com



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline