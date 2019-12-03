|
Robert Sukkert
Waterford - Sukkert, Robert age 92, passed away November 24, 2019 at Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee.
Visitation will be held on Thursday December 5, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:45 AM with Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 12:00 Noon at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 South First Street, Waterford, WI 53185. Burial at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery on Friday December 6, 2019 at 10:00 AM, please meet in the chapel.
In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy memorials are suggested to St. Thomas Church.
Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford, Wisconsin, 262-534-2233, www.mealyfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019