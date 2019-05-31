|
Sullivan, Robert On Wednesday, May 22, 2019 Robert Sullivan, 90 years of age, was born to eternal life to be with with his loving wife Catherine. He is survived by his children Dennis (Pauline) Sullivan, Kim Hagie (John), Gary (Lora) Sullivan and Kelley Schroeder (Dave). Papa Bob is also the proudest grandfather of 11 grandchildren who will treasure his stories and miss him very much and 9 great grandchildren with one more on the way. He is also survived by his loving sisters, Margaret Jensen and MaryJean Manikowski. Robert was an icon in his family and was loved and enjoyed by all extended family and friends and leaves a void that can never be replaced or forgotten . A veteran Navy Sailor and Pilot on the Milwaukee Fireboat before Bob and Cathy retired up north where he worked at Lake Arrowhead Golf Course as a starter until his unexpected death. A native of Ashland, WI, he was a proud and respected gentleman who always was a positive presence in the room. He is reunited with many but especially his brother Jerry Sullivan, sister Marilyn and his parents George and Clara Sullivan. Memorial services on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Crossway Church, W156 N10041 Pilgrim Rd, Germantown WI starting at 5:00 with service to begin at 7:00.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 31, 2019