Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schaff Funeral Home
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Schaff Funeral Home
Resources
Robert T. (Bob) Borts


1942 - 2019
Robert (Bob) T. Borts
Robert (Bob) T. Borts

Milwaukee - Passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 after a prolonged illness. Bob was born in Milwaukee to Ward and Theresa (Hencsik) Borts on June 23, 1942. He graduated from South Division High School, Milwaukee in 1960. He married Kathryn J. Freiburger on January 18, 1964 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waukesha, WI. He worked as an Operations Manager for several trucking companies for the majority of his career. His passion was coaching his children in all of their youth sports. He never missed one of his kids' games! He was also the Athletic Director and coach for many years at St. Rita's School in West Allis. Bob was preceded in death by his parents (Ward and Theresa Borts) as well as his older brother Thomas L. Borts. Bob is survived by his wife of 55 year, Kathryn; his children Lisa (Bryan) Thompson of West Allis, Maggie (Andy) Opichka of Sauk City and Tom (Ginny) Borts of Oak Creek; his brother Rick (Pat); sister-in-law Lynne Borts; six grandchildren, Sam, Becca (Drake), Patrick, Emily, Jenna, and Madison; one great-grandchild, Olivia; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Friday at Schaff Funeral Home at 5:00 PM until time of the memorial service 7:00 PM. Private burial services to follow. The family of Bob wishes to extend their sincere thanks to all those who cared for Bob over the last few months, including Dr. Dale Schaper, MD, the staff at Willowcrest Health Services and the amazing staff at Ascension Hospital-Franklin Campus for their dignity and compassion.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
jsonline