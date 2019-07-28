Services
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Three Holy Women Parish - St. Hedwig Church
1702 N. Humboldt Ave.
Milwaukee, WI
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Three Holy Women Parish - St. Hedwig Church
1702 N. Humboldt Ave
Milwaukee, WI
Robert T. Galusha Notice
Galusha , Robert T. July 24, 2019. Age 81 years. Beloved husband of Lynn (nee Tinger). Cherished step-father of Elizabeth Conrad and Joseph (Jean) Conrad. Further survived by his niece Tina (Greg) Jossart, other relatives and friends. Memorial gathering on Saturday August 3, 2019 at Three Holy Women Parish - St. Hedwig Church 1702 N. Humboldt Ave. Milwaukee, WI 53202, from 1:00 pm until time of the Memorial Mass at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers memorials to Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee or . Suminski Weiss LifeStory Funeral Home 414-276-5122 SuminskiFuneralHome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from July 28 to July 31, 2019
