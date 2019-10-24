Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Hilgendorf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert T. "Bob" Hilgendorf

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert T. "Bob" Hilgendorf Notice
Robert T. "Bob" Hilgendorf

Village of Germnatown - October 23, 2019 age 49 years. Beloved husband of Ann (Nee Nettesheim). Loving son of Mary and James Matthias. Brother of Linda (Daniel) Pophal. Son-in-law of Jim and Peg Nettesheim. Brother-in-law of Paul (Sandy) Nettesheim and Les Nettesheim. Uncle of David, Connor, Sarah, Katie, Tom, Ryan and Jack. Preceded in death by his father; Robert C. Hilgendorf. Further survived by other relatives, friends and his canine companions; Buddy, Ellie and Norm.

Visitation Saturday, October 26 at Harder Funeral Home from 12:00 PM until the time of funeral service at 3:00 PM. Private Interment Wisconsin Memorial Park. Bob worked at Badger Meter for over 13 years. In lieu of flowers, if desired memorials to JR'S Pups N Stuff Animal Rescue www.jrspupsnstuff.org would be appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline