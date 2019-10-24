|
Robert T. "Bob" Hilgendorf
Village of Germnatown - October 23, 2019 age 49 years. Beloved husband of Ann (Nee Nettesheim). Loving son of Mary and James Matthias. Brother of Linda (Daniel) Pophal. Son-in-law of Jim and Peg Nettesheim. Brother-in-law of Paul (Sandy) Nettesheim and Les Nettesheim. Uncle of David, Connor, Sarah, Katie, Tom, Ryan and Jack. Preceded in death by his father; Robert C. Hilgendorf. Further survived by other relatives, friends and his canine companions; Buddy, Ellie and Norm.
Visitation Saturday, October 26 at Harder Funeral Home from 12:00 PM until the time of funeral service at 3:00 PM. Private Interment Wisconsin Memorial Park. Bob worked at Badger Meter for over 13 years. In lieu of flowers, if desired memorials to JR'S Pups N Stuff Animal Rescue www.jrspupsnstuff.org would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019