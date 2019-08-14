|
Horvath, Robert T. Of West Allis, Found peace August 10, 2019 at the age of 82 years. Beloved husband of Nicky Horvath for 56 years. Loving father of Debi Horvath, Diane Horvath, and the late David Horvath. Dear brother of Sue (Dick) Heiderich. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation on Friday, August 16 from 9:00AM - 10:45AM at St. Matthias Catholic Parish. 9306 W. Beloit Rd. Milwaukee. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM. Interment Highland Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 14, 2019