Robert T. "Bob" Jennaro
Found Eternal Peace on January 31, 2020 at the age of 79. Loving and devoted husband for 56 years to Rose Mary Jennaro (nee Maniaci). Loving father of Bill (Lori), Ted (Lisa), Joe (Laura) and the late Robert A. (Suzanne) Jennaro. Proud grandfather of Teddy, Jenny, Mia, Charlie, Nick, Lauren, Bobby and Emily. Brother of Myron (the late Caroline), the late Michael (the late Margaret), the late Roseanne (the late Donald) Tomasini and William (Rita) Jennaro. Also survived by Tracey Gates, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many good and dear friends.
Visitation at HARDER FUNERAL HOME on Monday, February 3rd from 3:30 to 7:00 pm, with Vigil Service at 7:00 pm. Friends and family may gather on Tuesday, February 4th at THREE HOLY WOMEN - HOLY ROSARY PARISH, 2011 N. Oakland Ave., at 10:00 am, until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.
Bob was a meat cutter for 56 years working at Kohl's Food Store, Sentry and Sendik's Food Market. He had a pleasing personality and would go out of his way to accommodate anyone, all you had to do was "ask for Bob". He was a member of St. Joseph Society and an avid volunteer at Three Holy Women - St. Rita Parish.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 2, 2020