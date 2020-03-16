Services
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
262-432-8300
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:45 AM
ST. JAMES CATHOLIC CHURCH
W220N6588 Town Line Rd
Menomonee Falls,, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
ST. JAMES CATHOLIC CHURCH
W220N6588 Town Line Rd
Menomonee Falls, WI
Sussex - Bob was born into Eternal Life surrounded by family on March 14, 2020 at the age of 63. Beloved father of Thomas (Melissa) Modl. Proud grandfather of Amelia Modl. Loving boyfriend of Kathy. Cherished son of Marie and the late, great Thomas Modl. Loving brother of Sharon, Mike (Peg), Jim, and Joe (Ruth). Dear nephew of John. Dear uncle of Katy, Christy (Drew), Angela, James Jr., and Diana (Dan). Great-uncle of Will, Marshall, Marcella, Cooper, and Micah. Cherished by Kathy's daughters Amy and Shannon, who loved him like a father. Bob was also loved and will be missed by his cousins, a tremendous group of loyal friends, and his canine companion Samantha.

Bob was a long-time board member of St. Joseph Benevolent Society, a Harley Davidson enthusiast, dart ball player, golfer, bowler, and loved traveling. He was an avid sports fan who loved the Packers and the Red Sox. We will cherish and miss his humor and his "Bobisms". The essence of Bob was that he loved people and people loved Bob.

Visitation at ST. JAMES CATHOLIC CHURCH, W220N6588 Town Line Rd, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051, on Saturday, March 21 from 9-11:45AM. Mass of Christian Burial at Noon. Interment at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to - Wisconsin Chapter or the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020
