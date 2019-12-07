Services
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
Mother of Perpetual Help
2322 So 106th St
West Allis, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Mother of Perpetual Help
2322 So 106th St
West Allis, WI
Robert Tittelfitz

West Allisj - Found peace on Saturday November 23, 2019 at the age of 55. Dear son of Robert W. and the late Rosemary nee Whelan. Brother of Michael W.Tittelfitz.(Fiance Beth A. Reinheimer Shanks). Survived by his long time relationship with Denise and Step-Son David Libecki. Dear uncle of Anthony M. and Christopher J. Tittelfitz. Memorial gathering Saturday December 14th 2019 at Mother of Perpetual Help (2322 So 106th St West Allis) from 9AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019
