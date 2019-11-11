|
Robert V. Zirbel
Muskego - Born to Eternal Life November 9, 2019 at the age of 75 years. Preceded in death by parents William and Eleanor, baby sister Eleanor, and grandson Mason. Beloved husband of Sue Zirbel (nee Gates). Loving father of Heather (Brad) Hahn and Michael (Vicki) Zirbel. Dear grandpa of Abigail, Logan, Elianna, Arianna, Dakota, Patrick, and Blake. Brother of Judy Husi, Bill (Marilyn) Zirbel, and Ron (Pat) Zirbel. Son-in-law of Thelma Gates. Brother-in-law of John (Cindy) Gates, Larry (Kathy) Gates, Judy Flood, and Bev (Jeff) Bulik. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Veteran of the United States Air Force and a retiree of HK Systems. Special thanks to the staff at St. Luke's Hospital and Zilber Hospice for their tender loving care. In lieu of flowers memorials to the appreciated. Funeral services will be held Thursday November 14, 2019 at 6:00 pm at St. Jacobi Lutheran Church 8605 W. Forest Home Ave. Visitation Thursday at St. Jacobi 4:00 pm until time of services. Interment and military honors Friday November 15th at 11:00 am at the new chapel at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park 4300 Green Bay Road, Kenosha, WI 53144.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019