Robert Vaughan Schuler
Milwaukee - Robert Vaughan Schuler passed away peacefully in his home on December 29, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at the age of 82.
Vaughan is survived by his wife Marilyn, his children Christine Schuler-McCoin (Dan McCoin) in Detroit Texax, Kate Schuler (happily single), Cairo, Egypt and William Schuler (Shirell Schuler), Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He is also survived by grandchildren Monica McCoin-McAvoy (Mike McAvoy), Austin, Texas, Haley Schuler-McCoin, Beirut, Lebanon, and Trevor McCoin, Detroit, Texas.
Vaughan was born on May 7, 1937 in Louisville, Kentucky to Eula Vaughan and Jake Schuler. He graduated from Camblesville College in 1965 with a degree in education. He married his wife Marilyn in June, 1963 while serving in the military in Karlsruhe, Germany. After moving to Milwaukee, Vaughan began his teaching career at CATC as a special education teacher. Vaughan and his family enjoyed weekend camping trips to Door County, bike rides, fishing, and trips to Kentucky and Texas. He was a generous individual who loved reading westerns, spy thrillers, and enjoyed shopping at rummage sales.
His final wish was to help further the education of students in the field of science by donating his body to the Medical College of Wisconsin. A memorial service will be held at the Medical College in April. The family would like to thank Dr. Kahn, and Sandy Muchka, Palliative Nurse at St. Luke's Cancer Center and Aurora at Home Hospice and Palliative Care for their kindness, care and compassion. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18 at Bay View United Methodist Church from 1 until 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Aurora Health Care Foundation, 950 No. 12th St., Suite A, 511, Milwaukee, WI., 53201
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020