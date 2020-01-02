|
Wisconsin High School Hall of Fame and State Championship Football Coach
Wisconsin High School Coaches Hall of Fame football coach Robert "Bob" Larsen passed away December 23. He was 88.
A Wisconsin coaching legend, Larsen was a head football coach at multiple Wisconsin high schools, including Kendall, Barneveld, Mt. Horeb, Hartford Union and Campbellsport. From 1963 to 1976, his Hartford Oriole teams dominated the Wisconsin Little Ten, compiling three undefeated seasons and six conference titles in an eight-year span from 1968-76. Larsen was inducted into the Wisconsin High School Football Coaches Hall of Fame in 1982. He is also a member of the Hartford High School and Hartland Arrowhead High School Halls of Fame.
In 1977, Larsen took the head football position at Carroll College in Waukesha. From 1982-85, he was head football coach and athletic director at University of Chicago. He came back to Wisconsin as head coach at Campbellsport from 1986-1988 before joining his wife Sara at Hartland Arrowhead in 1989. As offensive coordinator there, his teams won three WIAA Div. I state championships ('93, '94 and '96) before he retired in 2000. Larsen also coached in the Wisconsin State High School All-Star game ('98-99); in Sweden (2000) and in Austria (2002).
Larsen graduated from Austin High in Chicago and Carthage College. He also held a master's degree from UW-Madison.
After retirement, Larsen and his wife moved full time to the Door County village of Sister Bay, where they were active the Door County Land Trust and the Democratic Party.
Larsen is survived by wife Sara Larsen, son Andy Larsen, daughter-in-law Hetal Larsen, daughter Melissa Larsen Walker, son-in-law Jordan Walker and granddaughter Jaya Melissa Larsen.
Larsen's life will be celebrated Saturday, Jan. 4 at Shepherd of the Bay Lutheran Church in Ellison Bay with visitation at 11:30 a.m., service at 1:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos may be shared via www.caspersonfuneralhome.com. A Milwaukee area service is pending. The full obituary can be found at https://bit.ly/2QGkDSk.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020