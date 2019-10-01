|
|
Robert W. "Bob" Becher
Fort Atkinson - Born to Eternal Life on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the age of 87 years. Cherished husband of the late Lois for 51 years. Loving dad of Robert (Sandy) Becher, Katherine (William) Thompson and Christine (Tom) May. Loving grandpa of 12 and great-grandpa of 8. Bob was preceded in death by his parents Adolff and Adella, grandsons Robert Thomas and Joshua, brothers Hal and Walter. He is also survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 12PM-1PM Pinelawn Memorial Park (10700 W. Capitol Dr. Milwaukee, WI 53222), with a funeral service to follow at 1PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to St. Paul's Lutheran Church (301 S. High St. Fort Atkinson, WI 53538).
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 1, 2019