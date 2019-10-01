Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Pinelawn Memorial Park
10700 W. Capitol Dr
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Pinelawn Memorial Park
10700 W. Capitol Dr
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Becher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert W. "Bob" Becher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert W. "Bob" Becher Notice
Robert W. "Bob" Becher

Fort Atkinson - Born to Eternal Life on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the age of 87 years. Cherished husband of the late Lois for 51 years. Loving dad of Robert (Sandy) Becher, Katherine (William) Thompson and Christine (Tom) May. Loving grandpa of 12 and great-grandpa of 8. Bob was preceded in death by his parents Adolff and Adella, grandsons Robert Thomas and Joshua, brothers Hal and Walter. He is also survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 12PM-1PM Pinelawn Memorial Park (10700 W. Capitol Dr. Milwaukee, WI 53222), with a funeral service to follow at 1PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to St. Paul's Lutheran Church (301 S. High St. Fort Atkinson, WI 53538).

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline