Robert W. "RB" Bergen
St. Francis - Robert W. Bergen of St. Francis, formerly of Glendale and Wauwatosa, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 26th. 2019 at the age of 84 years. He is survived by his son Paul A. Bergen and his brother Rev. Ronald (Judith) Bergen. Robert was married to Marion Ruth (nee Liebnow) Bergen for 54 years before she passed away on December 27, 2010. He is pre-deceased by his parents Walther and Elizabeth (nee Ullrich) Bergen and a brother, David Bergen. Also survived by other relatives and many friends. Per his request there will be no services. Private inurnment at a later date at Good Hope Cemetery. Memorials to St. John's Lutheran Church,Glendale or to Bethesda Lutheran Services in Watertown appreciated. Sign in guestbook at raaschraetz.com or for further info Raasch Raetz Funeral Home 414-445-7404.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020