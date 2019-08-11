Services
St Francis' Episcopal Church
N84 W16525 Menomonee Ave
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St Francis Episcopal Church
N84W16525 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI
Robert W. Brisk

Brisk, Robert W. Age 97, died Aug 7, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Regina. He was the devoted father of James Brisk (Karen), John Brisk (Jacquelynne), Barbara Seiler (Truman), Susan Brisk (Knute Waggoner), Rebecca Paulson (Ernie). He was the grandfather to 8 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Services will be held at St Francis Episcopal Church N84W16525 Menomonee Ave. Menomonee Falls on Sat. Aug 17, 2019 at 11am with a reception to follow. Memorials in Bob's honor to St Francis Church and the would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019
