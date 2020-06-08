Robert "Bob" W. DeMarshPewaukee - On Saturday, June 6, 2020, after nearly 20 years apart, Robert "Bob" W. DeMarsh, 79, was reunited in Heaven with his beloved wife Darlene. He was surrounded by his loving family. Bob will be sadly missed by his loving children, Linda (Jim) Kaestner, Debbie (Tim) Bisswurm, and Chris (Kim) DeMarsh; grandchildren, Jarod, Madeline, Jacob, Michael, Joseph, Grace, and Noah; brothers-in-law, Tom and Mike (Kathy); sister-in-law, Mary; and many nieces, nephews, and loving friends.There will be a visitation at Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N Moreland Blvd. Waukesha, WI 53188, on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Due to COVID-19, the Mass of Christian Burial will be limited to family members and will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at St. Anthony on the Lake Catholic Church.