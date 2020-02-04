|
Robert W. Fischer
Flat Rock, NC - Found eternal peace on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the age of 80. Beloved husband of Jeanette (nee Lange) for over 60 years. Loving father of Mark (Laurie) and Jacqueline. Cherished grandfather of Matthew (Christine), Steven (Erica), Christopher (Corrie), Amber, Breanna and Diamond. Great-grandfather of Nora and Payton. He will be forever missed by his sister Karen Knarr, and half-siblings Randy, Fred, Nancy, and Patti. Further survived by many nieces and nephews, other loved relatives, and friends. Robert was born in Milwaukee, but spent his later years in Flat Rock, North Carolina.
Visitation will be held at Max A. Sass & Sons-Greenridge Chapel on Wednesday, February 12 starting at 10AM until time of service at 12PM. Entombment to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Robert's family.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 4 to Feb. 9, 2020