Robert W. Herrmann
Greenfield - 87 years young. Robert was guided by the hand of the Lord to heaven, on the morning of March 6, 2020, to be with his wife Pearl and son Mark who were waiting for his arrival. Robert was the father of Daniel (Shelley), Marianne Meade (Joel), the late Mark Herrmann (Gretchen), and Karen (Rich) Dupont. Grandfather of Rachel, Victoria, Samantha, Ashley, Mitchell, Izaak, Nick, and Lauren. Great-grandfather of Avery and Madelyn. Proudly served in the US Marine Corp during the Korean conflict. Robert was a retired lineman for the Wisconsin Electric Company. Special thanks go out to the men and ladies at Autumn Leaves of Franklin Memory Care facility along with the staff at St. Croix Hospice for the special care that was provided to Robert during his stay. Deeply loved and missed by his family. Visitation at Hartson Funeral Home on Friday, March 13th from 10:30 AM until the time of the service at 12 Noon. Entombment with full military honors to follow at Arlington Park Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020