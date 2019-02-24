|
|
Mantz, Robert W. Of Hartford passed away Friday, February 22nd at the age of 83 years. He was born in Richfield, WI, the son of Herbert G. and Hilda (nee Sponholz) Mantz. He attended Richfield Grade School and graduated from Hartford Union High School. He served his country in the U.S. Army in Korea. When he returned home, Robert married his sweetheart Dona Laubenheimer on June 2, 1956. They built a home in Richfield where they raised their children. Robert worked at Stolper Industries for 19 years and then at Server Products in Richfield until his retirement in1998. He and Dona moved to Phillips, WI, where they lived for 20 years. Bob was a lifelong sportsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He and Dona spent their winters in McAllen, TX with lifelong friends, enjoying the weather and gathering to play cards. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Dona O. Mantz, and his loving children, Christine (Joe) Davenport, Robert (Denise) Mantz, Ron (Christela) Mantz, and Randy Mantz. He is also survived by his brother, Lyle (Janice) Mantz, his sisters Jo (Robert) Leaverton and Betty (Doug) Robbins, and his sister-in-law Sharyn Mantz and brother-in-law Henry (Ann) Laubenheimer. Bob is survived by 13 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his brother Fred Mantz, sisters-in-law Phyllis Laubenheimer, Carol Tanner, and brothers-in-law Donald, Edward, and Stanley Laubenheimer. Visitation is Thursday, February 28th from 4:30 P.M. - 6:30 P.M. at the Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home - Hartford. Funeral service will follow at 6:30 P.M. at the funeral home. Private interment Cedar Park Cemetery, Richfield, WI. Memorials to the American Heart or the Kidney Foundation Would be apricated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 24, 2019