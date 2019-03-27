|
Marquardt, Robert "Bob" W. Passed peacefully into Eternal Life on Friday, March 22, 2019, age 89. Loving Husband of Jean for 68 years. Dad of Shirley Taylor, Bob (Maribeth), Bill, Steve (Linda), Jim, and the late Tim (Lynda) Marquardt. Proud Grandpa of many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Brother of Lenore. Visitation will be held at ABIDING SAVIOR LUTHERAN CHURCH; 5214 W. Luebbe Lane, Milwaukee, on Sunday, March 31, 2019, 2-4PM. Celebration of Life at 4PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Blood Center of Wisconsin.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019