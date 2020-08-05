1/
Robert W. Mielke
Robert W. Mielke

Menomonee Falls - Age 84 years. Born to eternal life August 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Susan (nee Amrhein) for 58 years. Dear father of Lori (John) Bzdawka, Rob (Judi), Mike (Amy) and Charles (Connie) Mielke. Loving grandfather of Jon Bzdawka, Suzanne (Luke) Schlichte, Samantha (Shaun) Koktavy, and Alexander Bzdawka; Charles, Mike, Aaron, Adam, Ryan, Nicole and Cameron Mielke. Fond great grandfather of Sadie, LeRoy, and Raegan. Brother of Gerald (Ellinore), Donna (Richard) Premke and Richard Mielke. Brother in law of Charles (Kathleen) Amrhein and Judith (Richard) Hoener. Also survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation Saturday, August 8 at Blessed Savior Catholic Church 8545 West Villard Avenue, Milwaukee from 9:30 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Blessed Savior Catholic Church
AUG
8
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Blessed Savior Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Jelacic Funeral Home
5639 West Hampton Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53218
(414) 466-2134
