Rothwell, Robert W. "Bob" Found peace April 21, 2019 at the age of 78. Loving brother of John (Lenore) Rothwell and the late June Lockwood. Cherished uncle of Jason Rothwell (Jennifer Lyden), Julie (Tony) Divjak, Jonathan (Claire Cuda) Rothwell, Bonnie Lockwood and Carolyn (Jack) Shaw. Also survived by other relatives, many friends and former students. Memorial visitation Monday, May 13, 2019 from 4PM to 6PM at GRACE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 3030 W. Oklahoma Ave. Memorial service to follow, at 6PM. Bob was a talented musician and a constant presence in music classrooms in Wisconsin and Illinois. He played French Horn in a number of bands and orchestras in the area, including the Milwaukee Tripoli Shrine Band, South Milwaukee Municipal Band, Milwaukee Police Band, Milwaukee and Oconomowoc American Legion Bands, West Allis Suburban Concert Band and Menomonee Falls Symphony Orchestra. He was an irreplaceable note in the melody of Milwaukee for decades, and will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Robert's memory may be made to Allay Home Hospice http://www.allayhh.com/ donate.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 5, 2019