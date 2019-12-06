Services
Robert W. "Bob" Schilling

Robert W. "Bob" Schilling

Passed away peacefully Dec. 4, 2019 surrounded by family.

Beloved husband of Virginia "Jinny" Schilling for 64 years. Dear father of Bob (Lori) Schilling, Sue (Jeff) Pohlhammer, Sandy (Paul) Wetley, Tom (Jeanne) Schilling, Vicky (Mark) Burford, Jim (Shelly) Schilling, and Laura (Lee) Moonshower. Preceded in death by sister Mary Behrens and grandson Bobby Schilling; further survived by 27 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.

Visitation Sunday, December 15 at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 15250 W. National Ave., New Berlin from 2:00 - 4:45 with Service starting at 5:00. Please view complete obituary at www.churchandchapel.com

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
