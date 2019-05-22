Services
Robert W. Schmidt

Robert W. Schmidt Notice
Schmidt, Robert W. Age 92. Went home to be with his Lord and Savior May 19th, 2019. Beloved father of Kathleen (Robert) Papala, Richard (Valori) and Susan (Alan) Hirsch. Proud grandfather of Matthew (Kelsey), Heather (Kyle) Thurston Papala; Tabitha (Richard) Truchon, Tiffany (Joshua) Van Nocker, Trevor Schmidt; Alyssa, Andreah, and Angela Hirsch; and 8 great-grandchildren. He served during WWII. After honorably serving his country, this Patriot came home and acquired his mechanical engineering degree from Purdue University. He married his sweetheart (which lasted 52 years until her homegoing in 2005), Dad Schmidt worked as a mechanical engineer until his retirement. He guided his family to become true Bereans, carefully handling the Word of God, 2 Timothy 2:15 was his driving inspiration. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the VA Center, in honor of those who served, appreciated. Private services will be held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 22, 2019
