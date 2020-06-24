Robert "Bob" W. SchumacherPassed away on June 18, 2020, at the age of 81. Born on July 29, 1938 to his loving parents, the late William and Anna (nee Baron) Schumacher. Beloved husband for 62 years of the late Mitzi (nee Ugland) Schumacher. Cherished father of Christine M. Cheever and Robert R. (Ann) Schumacher. Proud grandfather of 9; great-grandfather of 22, including the late Julian Rosario-Cheever and Isaiha Kobow; and great-great grandfather of 4. Predeceased in death by his two sisters and three brothers. Further survived by nieces and nephews, other loving relatives and friends.Bob was a hard-working man who also knew how to enjoy life. He spent his career working for American Motors, at the plant on Holton Ave. and Capitol Dr., where he could wave to his wife and kids as they drove by. He also worked for the Shorewood DPW, as well as the Head Custodian at St. Eugene's School and St. Francis High School. Like his wife Mitzi, Bob also played in the Shorewood Rec. Softball League for many years. He was an avid and keen card player. He enjoyed deer hunting in Pembine, WI, first with his father-in-law and then with his son, along with other family and friends. Bob also loved the trips with Mitzi and his family to their cottage, outside of Mountain, WI.Interment at Highland Memorial Park will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bob's name may be made to St. Jude Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to the Blood Center of WI, 638 N. 18th St, Milwaukee, WI 53233.