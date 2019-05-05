Services
Robert W. Sitzberger

Robert W. Sitzberger Notice
Sitzberger, Robert W. Born to Eternal Life on April 30, 2019, age 77. Beloved husband of Carol (nee Clausing) for 57 years. Dear father of Robert, Joe (Laura) and John (Susan) Taylor. Loving grandfather of Nathaniel, Amelia, Jacob, Julia, William, Hannah, Abbygael and Evan. Brother of Carol (Ray) Brase, David (Kathy), Virginia ( the late David) Howard, Cindy (Greg) Williamson, Rudy (Roxanne) and the late Paul. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday May 10, from 5 - 7 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 380 Bluemound Rd., Waukesha ( 4 blocks south of I-94 on the corner of J and JJ), with Funeral Service at 7 PM. Interment at St. Clare Cemetery in North Lake will be private. To receive this obit / directions, text 1844735 to 414 301-6422.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 5, 2019
