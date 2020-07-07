1/1
Robert W. "Bob" Wahlgren
Robert W. "Bob" Wahlgren

Passed away peacefully at home July 2, 2020 at the age of 89. Preceded in death by his wife, Lois and son, Dennis. Loving dad of John (Sallyann), Richard (Kelly), and Terry. Proud grandpa of 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Richard Wahlgren and Sonja Barlow. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Bob retired from Briggs and Stratton after 30 years. He enjoyed jogging and loved to play cards, especially cribbage, sheepshead, and poker. He will be dearly missed.

A memorial service will be held Monday, July 13 at 10:30 AM at Wisconsin Memorial Park- Chapel of the Chimes 13235 W Capitol Dr, Brookfield. Visitation from 9 AM until the time of service.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 7 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
09:00 AM
Wisconsin Memorial Park- Chapel of the Chimes
JUL
13
Memorial service
10:30 AM
Wisconsin Memorial Park- Chapel of the Chimes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

