Robert W. WoltersdorfCedarburg - October 7, 2020, age 93 years. Beloved husband of the late Lynne (nee Cooley). Loving dad of Tom (Julie), Teri (Jeff) Bevers, Jodi (Dave) Hetzer, June (Gary) Geiger, and Gary (LeAnn) Woltersdorf. Further survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Funeral Service Tuesday, October 13, 2020 11:00 AM at the Mueller Funeral Home, in Cedarburg. The family will receive visitors from 9:00 AM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the MACC Fund are appreciated.